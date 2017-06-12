Canada
June 12, 2017 10:49 pm

Teen girl suffers life-threatening head injury in Brampton off-road cycling incident

By News Anchor  AM640

A teen girl suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off her bicycle while riding off-road in Brampton Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police said they responded, alongside Peel paramedics and Brampton firefighters, to Chinguacousy Park around 8 p.m.

Const. Mark Fischer said a group of young teenagers were riding their bikes down the backside of the ski-hill in the park.

“The young girl lost control of her bike and crashed and hit her head quite violently on the ground.”

Fischer said the 17-year-old was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition and that her family had been notified.

“Biking is a great sport to participate in, however, ensure they always have all your proper safety items with you which include a bicycle helmet, even off of the road.”

