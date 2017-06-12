Teen girl suffers life-threatening head injury in Brampton off-road cycling incident
A teen girl suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off her bicycle while riding off-road in Brampton Monday evening.
Peel Regional Police said they responded, alongside Peel paramedics and Brampton firefighters, to Chinguacousy Park around 8 p.m.
Const. Mark Fischer said a group of young teenagers were riding their bikes down the backside of the ski-hill in the park.
“The young girl lost control of her bike and crashed and hit her head quite violently on the ground.”
Fischer said the 17-year-old was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition and that her family had been notified.
READ MORE: Toronto police launch cycling safety, bike lane enforcement initiatives
“Biking is a great sport to participate in, however, ensure they always have all your proper safety items with you which include a bicycle helmet, even off of the road.”
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.