Senior B.C. Mountie takes deputy chief job in Ontario

One of the BC RCMP’s best-known names is signing off.

Former Assistant Commissioner Bill Fordy spent four years as Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, leaving that role in 2016.

He then moved up to assistant commissioner overseeing all operational and administrative RCMP functions in the Lower Mainland.

Now he’s on the move again, but he’s not hanging up his hat as many had suspected.

Instead, Fordy is moving to Ontario where he will become deputy chief of the Niagara Regional Police Services, where he’ll sign on June 27.

In his time in B.C., Fordy built a reputation as a skilled interrogator of suspects in high-profile murder cases, including convicted serial killer Robert Pickton.

Fordy has been a Mountie since giving up his dreams of playing pro hockey. He was a ninth-round draft pick for the Hartford Whalers back in 1983.