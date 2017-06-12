Man jailed for dangerous driving causing the death of a Kelowna woman

A man who caused a head-on crash on a Kelowna street that claimed the life of a young woman has been sent to jail.

Trevor Richard Stocks was speeding on McCurdy Road in May 2015 when his car crossed into the wrong lane, slamming into an on-coming car.

The driver, 21-year-old Joselyn Casavant, died at the scene.

“She was loving, caring, thoughtful and she was just so good at making impacts on people’s lives” said brother-in-law Anthony Kuchma.

Following a trial in January, Stocks was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death with judge Ellen Burdett saying: “This driving, speeding on a curve and then totally on the wrong side of the road, is a marked departure of the standard of care of a reasonable person.”

“I’m terribly sorry that this happened but it was definitely an accident,” said Stocks.

Casavant’s family was satisfied with the guilty verdict. They wanted justice but not revenge.

“I don’t think a whole bunch of time in jail is going to help him out,” said her father Brian Casavant. “Just being accountable is more important than serving a bunch of time in jail is the way I see it.”

Stocks was sentenced to seven months jail and two years probation. He’s also banned from driving for three years.