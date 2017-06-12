Okanagan forecast

Monday, June 12, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Temperatures will remain seasonally average with a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday and Wednesday. Weak instability could kick up isolated showers, but most valley regions will stay dry.

A Pacific frontal system will advance inland on Thursday with increasing cloud and a chance of showers by the afternoon.

Friday will remain unsettled, but signs point to a pleasant weekend ahead.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 19 to 26C

~ Duane/Wesla