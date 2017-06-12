Canada
June 12, 2017 6:12 pm

New Westminster mom calls for Queensborough ditches to be filled in after toddler death

By Janet Brown CKNW

Thu, Jun 8: A New Westminster family is grieving after their 2-year-old daughter died after possibly drowning in an open ditch on their property. Jennifer Palma reports.

The tragic death of a New Westminster toddler last week has prompted a call for City Council to get rid of ditches in the Queensborough neighbourhood.

There’s a ditch in front of almost every residence in the community, and local mother Josephreen Luk says it’s a safety concern following the death of the two-year-old girl who is believed to have drowned in a ditch.

She’s now launched a petition calling for the ditches to be filled in.

“The initial spark was definitely from the death of the two-year-old,” Luk says.

“It was an unnecessary tragedy that happened and it could have been prevented if the ditches were filled.”

Police found two-year-old Biftu Taju late on the night of June 7, on the 300-block of Stanley Street. She was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Police don’t suspect foul play, and the coroner is investigating how the tragedy happened.

Luk says it’s an issue of public safety, and that the city should be on the hook for the work.

“Honestly, I think our property taxes should cover sidewalks,” she said, adding she has to closely watch her own kids when they’re playing outside.

“Every day I have to be watchful that they’re not slipping into the ditch.”

Luk has collected just over 100 signatures on the petition so far, and is hoping for about 500 before taking it to council.

— With files from Janet Brown

Global News