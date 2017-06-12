Body found in Regina landfill

Regina Police are investigating a death after a body was found in the Regina landfill on Monday morning.

Police were called to the landfill on Fleet Street at 8:27 a.m. after the discovery of the body.

Police have identified the man, however his identity will not be made public at this time, until the next of kin has been notified.

Police are still investigating the death and have no other details that they are releasing at this time.

If anyone has any information that could help police they are asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.