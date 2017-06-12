Ontario man faces a dozen charges in historical sex assault investigation

A 51-year-old Ontario man is facing a dozen charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.

York Regional Police said the investigation began in 2015 after a victim came forward regarding alleged sexual assaults that took place from 2004 to 2012.

Police said the victim and accused were known to each other and that the victim was 10-years-old at the time of the first alleged offences.

Robert John McRae, 51, of Prescott, Ontario was charged on Thursday. He faces six counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and one count of forcible confinement.

McRae is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on June 19.

Investigators urge anyone with information or anyone who may have been a victim to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).