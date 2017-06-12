The Horse Palace, Montreal’s oldest stable, will be torn down

An iconic Montreal building in Griffintown will be torn down.

The Horse Palace — the very first stable in the city — has been condemned.

But thanks to the work of the Horse Palace Foundation, it will be rebuilt.

It’s been up and running since 1862, now a tree is the only thing keeping the stable from collapsing.

The historic stable that once lodged three horses is now a danger to anyone in it.

The vibrations caused by construction around the area weakened the already shambled structure to the point it can no longer be restored.

The Horse Palace Foundation announced it got permission to tear it down and has enough money to begin construction of a new building.

The plan is to restore as many elements of the old structure as possible.

“Keeping the same volume as the old one, but [build] a more modern stable with proper height for the horses and everything,” the Vice-President of the foundation, Robert Girard said.

The revitalized space will allow the Horse Palace to open to the public and host events such as Christmas markets.

The work is expected to cost about $450,000.

The foundation has raised most of that money through fundraising events but they are hoping the city will pony up the $150,000 that’s missing.

The announcement is great news for Judy Waldon and her horse Princess — the last and only ones using this stable.

“It’s fine to have the new condos, a lot of new people here, but we want to keep some of the history of Griffintown too,” Waldon told Global News.

“It’s going to be a good thing, I’ve been working a long time to find a good place to stay.”

Construction is slated to begin this fall and be completed by the fall 2018.