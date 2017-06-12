No record-breaking temperatures, but heat warnings are still in place

The weather hasn’t been record-breaking, but Environment Canada and the Middlesex London Health Unit still have heat warnings in effect for London and the surrounding area.

Temperatures were expected to hit a high of 32 C Monday — nearing the highest-recorded temperature of 32.2 C set back in 1954. Instead, the city hit a high of 31 C.

On the tail-end of a three-day heat spell that began with 29 C on Saturday and 30 C on Sunday, AM980 weather specialist John Wilson said London isn’t technically in the throes of a heat wave — although it might feel otherwise.

“Three-straight very warm days I admit, and the humidity has been up. But just barely uncomfortable. Now the heat wave really means three days of 32 C or more, and we haven’t had it.”

It’s the second day in 2017 that London has sweat through 30 C weather, and locals are getting creative when it comes to cooling down.

While some people are taking advantage of the many cooling centres across the city that have opened their doors to the public, others are heading to local splash pads with kids — and dogs — in tow.

“I’ve actually never brought them here before, so I didn’t know how they’d react,” said Kim Glumac, who brought her two Chocolate Labradors Dextor and Pheonix to the splash pad at Ivey Park.

“One of them loves it. The other one doesn’t… he’s pulling away out from the sprinkler. But it’s really the only way I can cool them down today.”

Caitlin Brott decided to bring her daughter to the splash pad on Monday afternoon too.

“This is kind of her first summer really enjoying the splash pads I guess, last year she was more afraid of them than anything,” Brott explained.

Environment Canada expects to drop its heat warning tomorrow, with temperatures set to hit a high of 25 C, feeling like 30 C.

