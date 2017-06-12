John Oakley Show – Monday June 12

Hear it Again! Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the John Oakley Show on a hot Monday afternoon commute.

Toronto proposes new rules to regulate Airbnb

City staff is proposing to regulate the Airbnb-style market in Toronto. A report to be presented at next week’s executive committee meeting also calls for the creation of a registry for rental operators, as well as licensing companies that offer up short-term rentals such as Airbnb. The proposal would include a new short-term rental tax of up to 10 per cent and a new zoning framework that would permit rentals across the city in the principal residence of any owner or tenant in residential and mixed use zones.

Ontario government offers public servants contract extensions, 7.5% raises

Ontario is offering public servants a four-year contract extension with 7.5-per-cent raises, which, if ratified, would avoid possibly contentious bargaining before the next provincial election. OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas says the he suspects the offer is related to the June 2018 election.

More than 8-in-10 Ontarians want to see home affordability in party platforms going into 2017 election

Tim Hudak, President and CEO of Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), discusses new research shows a majority agrees that the provincial government needs to encourage more housing supply.

Topics worthy of discussion

Should transit be the main priority on King Street in pilot project?

Are the proposed regulations for Airbnb rentals necessary?

Do you want to see plans or ideas for affordable housing from parties running in provincial election?

Today on the panel:

Gord Perks – Councillor for Parkdale-High Park,

Mike Van Sloelen – Principal at Navigator and Michael,

Michael Diamond is a campaign strategist and political commentator – UPSTREAM Strategy Group