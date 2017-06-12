Global’s Scott Fee to join Global News Hour at 6 with Linda Olsen

Global Calgary’s award-winning morning news anchor Scott Fee will be joining Linda Olsen as the new co-anchor of Global News Hour at 6. He will also bring his energy and creative storytelling to host Global News at 11 weeknights, alongside weather specialist Paul Dunphy and the Global News Sports team.

“It’s a bit daunting coming to a newscast that’s held with such high regard in our city,” Fee said Monday. “Gord and Linda have been the faces of Global Calgary for years, with such professionalism and class. I’m so honoured to have this opportunity and aim to do the station and city proud.”

The news comes a week after Global announced long-time evening anchor Gord Gillies is moving to the radio airwaves at News Talk 770.

“Scott is a dynamic and highly respected journalist who has shared his experience and sense of humour with Global News Morning viewers for years,” Olsen said. “I am excited to welcome him and his energy to our winning team of journalists on the evening news broadcast.”

The change means weekend morning anchor Kris Laudien will move to weekday morning and noon newscasts.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to work with such a talented, well-respected team,” Laudien said Monday. “I can’t wait to start waking up Calgarians on the number 1 morning show in the city.”

The changes are set to take effect Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“Both Scott and Kris have proven to be some of Calgary’s best news personalities and we’re excited to see what they bring to their new roles,” Global Calgary news director Chris Bassett said. “Their journalism experience and comfort with our viewers will further strengthen our newscasts morning, noon, and night.”