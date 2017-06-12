Standoff in Salmon Arm

After a two hour standoff, the Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 30-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada wide warrant.

The warrant pertained to uttering threats, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of stolen mail, and six firearm charges.

Police found out the Langley, B.C. man was hiding out in the Shuswap community, and went to the home to arrest him.

Attempts by a trained negotiator to contact the man failed after two hours.

The South East District Emergency Response Team was called in to enter the residence and take the man into custody.

A motorcycle stolen from Penticton was also recovered from the residence.