Waterfall safety to be the subject of emergency meeting

An emergency meeting has been called for next Friday, in response to Saturday’s tragedy at Albion Falls in Hamilton.

Hamilton’s Director of Environmental Services says the June 23 meeting will involve police, fire and paramedics, city staff including risk management and legal services and the Hamilton Conservation Authority.

Craig Murdoch suggests that “some change does have to take place,” but he doesn’t want to pre-judge the outcome of next week’s meeting.

Murdoch adds that the city would “prefer not to rope off natural areas,” but people need to be “responsible for their actions” and “use our green spaces responsibly.”

He acknowledges there has been talk of building a lower viewing platform at Albion Falls, while stressing that those are “very early discussions.”

An unidentified man in his twenties fell to his death at about 5:00 p.m. Saturday at Albion Falls.