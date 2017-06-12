Madison Guilbault
June 12, 2017 3:56 pm

St. Thomas police seek public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old girl

By Staff AM980
St. Thomas Police Service
Police in St. Thomas are appealing to the public for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl who left her house on Thursday and has yet to return home or attend school.

Police said Monday that Madison Guilbault had made contact with family through social media, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

The teen is described as 5-feet, 120 pounds with reddish-brown hair that is shoulder length.

No further information has been provided.

Anyone with information about Guilbault’s whereabouts is asked to contact St. Thomas Police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

