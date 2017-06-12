4 people charged after Alberta man’s remains found in burned trailer

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man whose remains were found in a burned out holiday trailer in northwestern Alberta.

Police found human remains in the trailer on May 17 on Reno Road, about 40 kilometres southeast of Peace River.

RCMP said the victim was Lawrence Robert Butt. Police said he lived in Peace River and was also known as Lawrence Villeneuve.

READ MORE: Human remains found in burned holiday trailer in northwestern Alberta

The investigation into his death is still going on, but RCMP confirmed Monday four people had been charged.

Blake Murray, 30, of Grande Prairie is facing one count of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Peace River Monday.

Kyle Timothy Dudbroy-Clement, 24, of Peace River is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and indignity to a body. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Peace River on Monday, June 26.

Bonnie Lynne Casselton, 31, of Peace River is charged with indignity to a body and accessory after the fact to murder. She is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Peace River on June 26.

Lucas Lloyd Lundstrom, 30, of Peace River is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a body. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Peace River on June 26.