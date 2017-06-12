Canada
June 12, 2017 2:42 pm
Updated: June 12, 2017 2:43 pm

Northern Quebec stabbings: victims, suspect identified by coroner’s office

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The small Inuit community of Akulivik in Northern Quebec is reeling after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed by police early Saturday morning after a series of stabbings that left three people dead and two injured.

A A

The provincial coroner’s office has formally identified the victims in a triple slaying in northern Quebec over the weekend.

The deceased are Eli Qinuajuak, 32, Lucassie Anautak, 36, and Putulik Anautak, 12.

The coroner also identified the suspect shot and killed by Kativik Regional Police in Akulivik as Illutak Anautak, 19.

READ MORE: Quebec village ‘devastated’ after 4 killed in stabbings, including 19-year-old suspect

 The province’s independent investigations bureau said Sunday its investigators had returned from Akulivik, a town of just more than 600 residents that is located on a peninsula jutting into Hudson Bay, some 1,700 kilometres north of Montreal.

WATCH: Northern Quebec village of Akulivik mourns after 4 killed in stabbings. Mike Armstrong reports.

Spokeswoman Esther Tremblay says an investigation into the shooting death of the suspect by local police could take several months to complete.

Quebec provincial police, who are looking into the circumstances surrounding the triple slaying that also left two people seriously injured, said investigators were still on site but a spokesman added the force had nothing more to report.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Akulivik
Akulivik stabbing
BEI
Northern Quebec Stabbings
Quebec coroner
Quebec stabbing
SQ

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News