Saskatoon weather outlook: much needed moisture moves in

Story highlights Sunny Monday Clouds return with rain Tuesday Wet Wednesday Unsettled end to the week

Sunny start to the week turns gloomy with much needed rain on the way!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It was a beautiful and sunny start to the day in Saskatoon with winds fairly light to start the day.

Temperatures started out around 5 degrees early this morning before warming into double digits by 7 a.m. and then into the 20s by noon!

Beautiful blue skies & sunshine day in Saskatoon, currently sitting at 17 degrees! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Y2CmP6A7nt — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 12, 2017

We've made it up to 20 degrees over this mostly sunny noon hour in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/6TAy37W7kX — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 12, 2017

Mostly sunny skies with just a few more clouds filtering through are expected for the rest of the day under high pressure as we continue to climb up to a high in the mid 20s.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies will stick around tonight winds pick up a bit and we cool down into the low teens.

Tuesday

June is the wettest month of the year on average in Saskatoon with 65.8 millimetres normally falling, however so far this year no precipitation has been reported, but that will change this week.

A low pressure system sliding by south of the region will move in the clouds early in the day and bring in a good chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 20s early in the afternoon before cooling back into the high teens as the rain moves in and southeasterly wind gusts upwards of 40 km/h kick in.

Wednesday-Friday

That low pressure system will slowly slide into eastern Saskatchewan bringing in more rain for the city on Wednesday before it starts to ease as it pulls east on Thursday.

Daytime highs will top out in the mid-to-upper teens until Friday when another disturbance ripples through and brings us back into a rain risk with temperatures attempting to push into the low 20s.

Weekend Outlook

Unsettled conditions are expected to stick around on Saturday with a chance of rain before we may get into some more sunshine for Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 20s both days.

Richard Jackson took this Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.