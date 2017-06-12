London police cruiser involved in crash at Adelaide St. and Glenora Dr.

London Police confirm a cruiser was struck at the intersection of Adelaide Street North and Glenora Drive on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection at roughly 1:20 p.m.
Middlesex-London EMS have confirmed to AM980 that two adults were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. London Police say the injuries are said to be “minor.”
Adelaide Street North is closed in both directions at Glenora Drive but is expected to reopen at roughly 3 o’clock.
When asked whether or not charges would be laid, police would only say the investigation is ongoing.
