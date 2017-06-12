Fatality inquiry into peace officer Rod Lazenby’s death begins

A group representing Alberta peace officers is hoping a fatality inquiry that has begun into the death of an officer will lead to better training and a safer workplace.

Rod Lazenby was a retired RCMP officer who was responsible for enforcing bylaws in the Municipal District of Foothills south of Calgary.

The 62-year-old died almost five years ago after going to Trevor Kloschinsky‘s rural property south of Calgary.

Kloschinsky was charged with first-degree murder, but was found not criminally responsible because a mental disorder meant he didn’t understand that what he was doing was wrong.

Terri Miller, president of the Alberta Association of Community Peace Officers, says officers should receive training on dealing with people with mental disorders.

She says she would also like to see better communication between police agencies and a standard for training and personal protection equipment.