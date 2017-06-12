Canada
June 12, 2017 1:57 pm
Updated: June 12, 2017 1:58 pm

Bear warning issued for Grassi Lakes day use area

By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: A bear closure sign and tape sit near the Black Prince Day Use area in Kananaskis Country, The area was closed on June 7th, 2014 due to grizzly bear activity in the area.

Global News / Dani Lantelaani
Alberta Parks has issued a bear warning for the Grassi Lakes day use area.

The warning, issued on Sunday, is in place until further notice.

A statement on the Alberta Parks website says although a warning is in place at Grassi Lakes specifically, “bears can be encountered anywhere in Kananaskis Country and at any time.”

Anyone who spots a bear is asked to report it to Kananaskis Country Emergency Services at 403-591-7755.

For more information on how to avoid bear encounters and what to do if you encounter a bear, you can visit AlbertaParks.ca.

