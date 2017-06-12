Bear warning issued for Grassi Lakes day use area

Alberta Parks has issued a bear warning for the Grassi Lakes day use area.
The warning, issued on Sunday, is in place until further notice.
A statement on the Alberta Parks website says although a warning is in place at Grassi Lakes specifically, “bears can be encountered anywhere in Kananaskis Country and at any time.”
Anyone who spots a bear is asked to report it to Kananaskis Country Emergency Services at 403-591-7755.
For more information on how to avoid bear encounters and what to do if you encounter a bear, you can visit AlbertaParks.ca.
