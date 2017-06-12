Hamilton police seek help in search for 5 wanted for break-ins

Hamilton police continue to investigate a rash of break-ins at gas stations across the city.

Police say the suspects are primarily interested in cigarettes and have been caught on camera forcing their way inside.

They’re described as men with athletic builds, all standing between 5’10” to 6’0” tall.

The following businesses have been robbed:

Sunday, April 30, 2017 – 913 Queenston Road, Hamilton – XRT Gas Station

Wednesday. May 3, 2017 – 271 Highway 5 East, Waterdown – Husky Gas Station

Sunday, May 7, 2017 – 271 Highway 5 East, Waterdown – Husky Gas Station

Sunday, May 7, 2017 – 33 Wilson St., Ancaster – Esso Gas Station

Sunday, May 7, 2017 – 16 Wilson St., Ancaster – Petro Canada Gas Station

Sunday, May 7, 2017 – 688 Stonechurch Rd. E. – Husky Gas Station

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 – 914 Upper James St. – Petro Canada Gas Station

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have information about these crimes to contact them. They are also asking for people to view the images of the suspects caught on camera in hopes that they may be able to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Darryl Oosterhoff at 905-546-8936.

Anyone who may wish to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or to submit anonymous tips and information online.