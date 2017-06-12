Alberta students get break on cost of public transit pass

The province said thousands of students who take public transit will save as much as $550 each on their passes.

Starting in September, students who live 2.4 kilometres or more from their school will pay the difference between the cost of a public transit pass and the provincial transportation funding from An Act to Reduce School Fees.

The province said Edmonton students will save at least $300 and Calgary students will save about $550 per school year.

“We recognize the burden that school and busing fees have placed on parents and our government is working hard to make life more affordable for Alberta families,” Education Minister David Eggen said.

READ MORE: Reduced school fees may not help Alberta families living too close to their school

About 33,000 Alberta students will benefit from the reduced fees, the province said.

Students who receive the reduced the rate will still be able to use the pass outside school hours.

“Many Edmonton Catholic School students rely on public transit to get to and from school each day. I’m pleased that, starting in September, many of these students will be saving hundreds of dollars on their bus passes as a result of this bill,” Edmonton Catholic School board chair Laura Thibert said.

Students riding public transit in Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer and Sherwood Park will also be eligible for the fee reduction.

READ MORE: Province promises new regulations will reduce school fees for Alberta parents

Last week, the government approved new regulations to reduce fees that removed school boards’ ability to charge families for instructional supplies or materials and transportation.

The School Fees and Costs Regulation and the School Transportation Regulation includes school boards no longer being able to charge school bus fees for students living 2.4 kilometres or further from their school.