2 sent to hospital after serious weekend crash in Winnipeg

A man and woman were taken to hospital in critical condition Saturday after an all-terrain vehicle crash.

At approximately 11 p.m. emergency crews responded to the crash near Courchaine Road and Turnbull Drive, just south of the Perimeter Highway.

A 23-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were found with serious injuries and transported to hospital in critical condition.

The woman has been upgraded to stable condition, the man remains in critical.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at 1-204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.