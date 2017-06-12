Hamilton mortgage broker facing more charges

More charges have been laid against a Hamilton mortgage broker.

Dennis Khanna, 60, is charged with fraud over $5,000.

A news release from Hamilton police says the charges are in relation to “global counts, and capture a wide range of conduct.”

The Oakville man has also been charged with five counts of sexual assault.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 28 on all counts involving Khanna.

The investigation also involves police in Brantford, Halton and Niagara as well as the Financial Services Commission of Ontario, Service Ontario and investigators from various financial institutions.