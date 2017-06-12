Alberta father appears in court on charges of sexually abusing daughters

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME

An Alberta father facing nearly two dozen charges connected to the alleged sexual assault of his three daughters is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

The 41-year-old man, who isn’t be identified to protect the victims, will appear in a courtroom Evansburg, Alta., which is about 107 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The father is accused of sexually abusing his daughters over a six-year period. One of the daughters was allegedly sold for sex with strangers on multiple occasions, which were recorded by the father, according to ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

The father’s charges include five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of incest, two counts of parent procuring child for sexual activity, and two counts of sexual assault with a weapon.

He’s also facing 17 firearms-related charges. Police said about 40 restricted handguns and rifles were seized from his rural property, including a machine gun, during his arrest in November 2016.

The investigation started in October 2016, after a witness came forward with an allegation of abuse, which police said was critical in the investigation and charges being laid.

The victims are receiving help from a variety of support services.

The victims are receiving help from a variety of support services.

“We have spoken with the victims since that day and they’re moving forward. It’s going to be a long recovery, but it is as if they have been emancipated from the grip or the prison of the father,” Alert Internet Child Exploitation unit Staff Sgt. Stephen Camp said.

Police said the girl’s mother lived at home but was not aware of the alleged abuse. She was also a victim, according to police.

There were two sons also living in the rural residence who weren’t identified as victims.

