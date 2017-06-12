Atlantic Canadians to receive awards for courage and valour from Governor General

Dozens of Atlantic Canadians will be decorated by Governor General David Johnston on Monday in recognition of their courage, professional valour and voluntary service.

Johnston will hand out medals to heroic Canadians, both uniformed and civilian, at a ceremony in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Among the honourees are citizens who ran headlong in to danger to rescue people from fires, drowning, frozen waters, oncoming traffic and suicide.

The late Anne Michelle Curtis, who died in 2015 while saving a group of children from a riptide off Dunvegan, Nova Scotia, will be awarded a medal of bravery to be accepted by her husband.

Liam Bernard will receive a star of courage for rescuing two passengers trapped inside a burning truck near Milford on Cape Breton last September.

Constables Stephanie Pelley and Charley Torres of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary will be honoured for saving a woman at risk of drowning in the crashing surf off Flat Rock.

Corporal Patrick Button of Oromoncto, New Brunswick, is to receive a medal for military merit in his response to the October 2014 shootings at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Others will be awarded medals for dedicated volunteer service in their communities and beyond, recognizing efforts spanning from weekly bingo games to rescue missions in Haiti.