21-year-old faces charges in connection with 2 break and enters: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 21-year-old man in connection to two break and enters that occurred last week.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a break and enter on June 5 shortly before 11 p.m.

A witness reported seeing a man enter a parking garage in the 5800 block of Cunard Street and attempt to open car doors. The witness asked the man if he lived in the building before escorting him off the premises.

Officers soon noticed a man matching the suspect’s description and arrested him without incident. He was released on paperwork to appear in court at a later date to face a charge of break and enter.

Police then responded to a call of a man attempting to open the front door of a home in the 6400 block of London Street on June 9 at 1:00 p.m.

While on the scene, a police officer received a call of a break and enter in the same area. Police were quickly able to locate and arrest a suspect.

Alexander Frank Walsh, 21, has been charged with two counts of break and enter and was held over the weekend.

Walsh is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court later today.