Heat warning continues in Hamilton and surrounding areas

The greater Hamilton area will continue to bake under a heat warning today.

The high is expected to climb into the low 30s and the humidity will make it feel close to 40.

The City of Hamilton and some community agencies have opened cool places to help residents beat the heat.

They’re identified with a “Cool Down Here” sign.

The city is also offering free swimming at all indoor and outdoor pools.

The good news is the excessive heat wave will subside tomorrow, with an expected high in the mid 20s.