The Morning Show – Monday, June 12th, 2017

Didn’t catch The Morning Show live this morning on AM640? Here’s what went down:

Ontario PCs launch website, encouraging Ontarians to write to Ontario Energy Board

Patrick Brown, leader of the Ontario PCs, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Robots aren’t killing jobs – they’re creating them

Drew Hasselback, economics and corporate law writer for the Financial Post, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

New iOS update will make older iPhones, iPads obsolete

Patrick O’Rourke, Tech Writer at Mobile Syrup, joined The Morning Show to discuss the details of the new iOS update.

Uber’s board to discuss leave of absence for top executive

Ian Lee, Associate Professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Listen to The Morning Show live, Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.