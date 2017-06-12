The Morning Show – Monday, June 12th, 2017
Ontario PCs launch website, encouraging Ontarians to write to Ontario Energy Board
Patrick Brown, leader of the Ontario PCs, joined The Morning Show to discuss.
Robots aren’t killing jobs – they’re creating them
Drew Hasselback, economics and corporate law writer for the Financial Post, joined The Morning Show to discuss.
New iOS update will make older iPhones, iPads obsolete
Patrick O’Rourke, Tech Writer at Mobile Syrup, joined The Morning Show to discuss the details of the new iOS update.
Uber’s board to discuss leave of absence for top executive
Ian Lee, Associate Professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, joined The Morning Show to discuss.
