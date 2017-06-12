Jury to hearing closing arguments in Sandeson trial Monday

Closing arguments are scheduled to take place Monday in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson, 24.

Sandeson is charged with killing Taylor Samson, 22.

His body has never been found.

Sandeson’s murder trial has taken place over the last eight weeks at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

His defence called its last witness, Sonja Gashus, on Tuesday. Gashus had been in a relationship with Sandeson at the time police allege he killed Samson.

She testified she was aware her ex-boyfriend was involved in the drug trade. Gashus said on the night of Aug. 15, 2015, Sandeson asked her to leave his apartment on Henry Street for a period of time, she assumed it was so he could conduct a drug deal.

Gashus said when she returned to the apartment early the next morning, it smelled like cleaning products.

Sandeson ultimately chose not to testify at his murder trial.

Court resumes at 9:30 a.m. for closing arguments.

