Residential complex goes up in flames in Villeray

Approximately 80 firefighters were called to a four-storey residential building that went up in flames early Monday morning.

The blaze broke out overnight at 7438 Chateaubriand Avenue in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc Extension borough.

Nobody was injured in the fire that started on a balcony on the fourth floor, according to Martin Vaillancourt, chief of operations with the Montreal fire department.

Vaillancourt estimates damages to be between $30,000 to $40,000.

No cause for the fire has been determined.