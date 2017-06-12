Residential complex goes up in flames in Villeray
Approximately 80 firefighters were called to a four-storey residential building that went up in flames early Monday morning.
The blaze broke out overnight at 7438 Chateaubriand Avenue in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc Extension borough.
Nobody was injured in the fire that started on a balcony on the fourth floor, according to Martin Vaillancourt, chief of operations with the Montreal fire department.
Vaillancourt estimates damages to be between $30,000 to $40,000.
No cause for the fire has been determined.
