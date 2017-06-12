Fire
June 12, 2017 5:58 am

Residential complex goes up in flames in Villeray

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Around 80 firefighters were called to a blaze after a four-storey residential complex went up in flames in Villeray, Monday, June 12, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
Approximately 80 firefighters were called to a four-storey residential building that went up in flames early Monday morning.

The blaze broke out overnight at 7438 Chateaubriand Avenue in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc Extension borough.

Nobody was injured in the fire that started on a balcony on the fourth floor, according to Martin Vaillancourt, chief of operations with the Montreal fire department.

Vaillancourt estimates damages to be between $30,000 to $40,000.

No cause for the fire has been determined.

