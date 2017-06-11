Vigil being held for London terror attack victim Christine Archibald in Calgary Sunday

A walk and vigil is being held to remember London terror attack victim Christine Archibald at Prince’s Island park in Calgary Sunday night.

Archibald, 30, was enjoying a warm spring night with her fiance, Tyler Ferguson, when she was struck by a speeding van that plowed into people strolling on London Bridge.

According to the Facebook event, people will start at the Alpha House at 5:15 p.m. to get t-shirts and balloons and will leave at around 6:00 p.m. to head to the park for the vigil until 8 p.m.

“Join us for healing meditations, prayers and thoughts for all those impacted by the recent terror attacks. Let’s come together and show our support for all impacted by these terror events. Timed to correspond to the vigil in Castlegar for Chrissy Archibald. Drumming, songs. Bring candles to light. We will sign a large Canadian flag to show our support. It will be sent to the U.K. Donations please for Alpha House and Inn From the Cold,” the Facebook post stated.

Archibald, of Castlegar B.C., was a social worker before moving to Europe to be with her fiance.

She had attended Calgary’s Mount Royal University, where one of her teachers described her as an “academically strong” student who really found a home in her field, working with homeless people.

Before moving to Europe, Archibald worked at the Alpha House in Calgary, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance to those affected by alcohol and drug dependencies.

Ferguson had been walking a few steps ahead of his fiancee and escaped physical injury but suffered deep emotional wounds, his siblings said in a Facebook post.

“Last night in London my baby brother lost the love of his life on the London Bridge. In a split second his entire life was ripped away from him,” wrote Cassie Ferguson Rowe, Ferguson’s sister.

-With files from the Canadian Press