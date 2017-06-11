Trans Canada Trail complete through Manitoba

WINNIPEG — A trail spanning from the East side of Manitoba to the West is now complete, as part of the Canada-wide Trans Canada Trail.

Manitoba now joins seven other provinces with a 100 per cent completed trail.

The whole country will eventually be connected this year through 24,000 kilometres of trail.

1400 kilometres of the trail will be in Manitoba, passing through places like Spruce Wood Provincial Park and Winnipeg.

The new pathway merges into the Crocus and Miami-Thompson Trails in the province.

It will be open year-round for hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, and in some areas snowmobiling.