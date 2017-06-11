RCMP investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Springfield Manitoba
A 29-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in the RM of Springfield.
Oakbank RCMP responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police said they believe the vehicle was headed westbound on Highway 15, when it entered a south-side ditch and rolled.
Police are investigating whether alcohol or fatigue were a factor in the collision.
