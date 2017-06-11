Family, friends, police chief lay Christine Wood to rest in Oxford House, Manitoba

Hundreds gathered in Oxford House Saturday, for an emotional final goodbye to Christine Wood.

Family, friends, Grand Chief’s, and Winnipeg’s police chief were on hand to say prayers and remember the 21-year-old at a funeral service.

“The ceremony for Christine Wood was moving, loving, painful and healing for the family, friends and community,” Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Chief Sheila North Wilson said.

Wood was reported missing after visiting Winnipeg from her home in Oxford House in August 2016. In March, police said they believed she was killed in a home on Burrows Avenue, shortly after she went missing, but were unable to located the body.

Last week, a local land owner discovered her remains near a field in Springfield, Man.

“It was very clear Christine was loved and well cared for and it was sad knowing her life ended so tragically,” North Wilson said.

Wood’s parents George and Melinda traveled to Winnipeg from Oxford House to join in a memorial at the site Wood’s body was found Tuesday. Her body was then transported home to be with the family.

“It was a hard day for all but George and Melinda and their family showed us all what love and resilience was all about,” North Wilson said.

After nearly ten months of searching for their daughter, North Wilson said Wood’s parents are grateful for the amount of people who have come together, to remember, and celebrate Christine’s life.

“They are so grateful for all the support coming from everywhere.”