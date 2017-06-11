Fourth annual Porkapalooza wraps Sunday in Edmonton

In spite of the rainy weather, the grills and the competition will be hot at the Edmonton EXPO Centre on Sunday for Porkapalooza, Edmonton’s celebration of all things barbecue.

One of the event’s organizers is Mark Bosworth. He told Global News it’s not just bragging rights on the line.

“So, we have close to 40 teams competing for $16,000 in cash prizes on a variety of events,” Bosworth said. “Sunday’s the big day. It’s the competition meats.”

Teams are taking the competition very seriously with several staying on the grounds overnight, smoking their entries to perfection.

Settled in for the all night cook @PorkapaloozaYEG , brisket and pork cooking slow… pic.twitter.com/NMHF95dYt2 — Smokehouse BBQ (@Smokehousebb) June 11, 2017

Bosworth said in spite of the rain, attendance was good on Saturday and he’s hoping for even more meat lovers on Sunday.

“Please come out and enjoy this scene,” he said. “It is truly a great, family-friendly environment. Lots of things to do and check out, and mostly it’s some really good food put out by the vendors.”

Besides the barbecue contest, there’s also live music, food trucks, cooking demos,and a Kids Zone playground.

Porkapalooza goes until 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

