Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers sell for $190,000 US

A pair of Michael Jordan’s sneakers sold for $190,372.80 US Sunday morning, smashing a previous auction record for game-worn shoes.

Jordan, known for wearing his Nike Air Jordans, donned Converse throughout his college career at North Carolina through the 1984 Olympics.

The Converse sneakers which smashed the record Sunday, were worn in the Olympic gold-medal game in Los Angeles, where the U.S. claimed the gold with a 96-65 over Spain. This would be Jordan’s last game as an amateur and his final contest in anything other than Nike shoes.

Jordan gave the shoes to an 11-year-old ball boy who was the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Gail Goodrich, according to SCP Auctions, which sold off the memorabilia.

The previous record for game-worn shoes was just over $100,000 in 2013, according to ESPN.com, for a pair of shoes Jordan wore during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, which has become known as the “Flu Game.”

With the series tied 2-2, Jordan led the Bulls to victory over the Utah Jazz, scoring 38 points despite battling through an illness.

The Bulls would win the series in six games as Jordan would claim his fifth NBA title.