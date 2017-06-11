Windmill restaurant on Selkirk Avenue closing after 47 years

WINNIPEG — After nearly 50 years of business in Winnipeg, the Windmill restaurant on Selkirk Avenue will be serving their final meal Sunday.

The family-owned business has been sold to another restaurant owner, after long-time owner Gus Damianakos passed away in 2016.

“It’s a hard decision to make, but it’s the right decision to make for the family,” Damianakos’ daughter Angela said.

Serving the North End since 1970, Angela said her father had plans to sell the business before he died. She said following his wishes were important to the family, as sales declined.

“I wrapped my head around everything, and realized it was the right decision to let go,” Damianakos said.

Over the years, the restaurant became a popular place to not only eat, but shoot movies. Hollywood films like Goon and Shall we Dance featured the restaurant’s interior in some scenes.

Moving forward, Damianakos said the building will be closed until the end of July. She said the new owner plans to open a new restaurant, while retiring the Windmill name.

“He’s excited, that’s what I can say.”

During the final days of service, Damianakos said the restaurant has been packed with familiar faces squeezing in one last meal, making for an emotional goodbye.

“On behalf of the family, thank you to the citizens of Winnipeg, neighbours in the North End, and all our friends for some great years.”