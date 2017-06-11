Slight rise of Okanagan Lake

Okanagan Lake rose four millimetres overnight.

This after the water level dropped by seven millimetres between Friday and Saturday mornings.

“We will see a rise and fall over the next little while,” Jodie Foster with the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) said Sunday morning.

The seven millimetre drop at the start of the weekend was the first time the lake dropped since the flooding event began more than a month ago.

The lake level will have to rise and fall a few times before the EOC can declare a peak.

Emergency crews continue checking flood protection measures and reinforcing ones that need it.

With weather playing a major role, Foster says the flood threat is not over yet.

EOC is urging residents not to remove any sandbags just yet.

“We are watching the lake level and weather closely and will let the public know when it is safe to take down the protective measures,” Foster said.

Groundwater is seeping up in different areas. Homeowners are being encouraged to check basements and crawlspaces for any signs of water.