4-year-old boy dies after two-vehicle collision in Innisfil

INNISFIL, Ont. – The South Simcoe Police Service is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy.

Investigators say three other people were injured Saturday evening when two cars collided in the town of Innisfil (on Sideroad 20 at Gilford Road).

They say all four were transported to hospital where the boy was pronounced dead a short time later. There was no word on the condition of the others.

Police say witnesses told them a southbound Toyota ran a stop sign and struck an eastbound Mazda.

They say the boy who was fatally injured had been a passenger in the Toyota.

A police release Saturday night said a decision on possible charges was still pending, and that the name of those involved, including the deceased child, would not be released.