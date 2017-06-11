Bark in the Park Festival returns for 33rd year Sunday

Two- and four-legged Londoners will be making their way to the Plunkett Estate on Sunday for the 33rd annual Bark in the Park Festival, hosted by the London Humane Society.

The annual fundraiser, the largest for the Humane Society, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elviage Drive property. Those in attendance can partake in dock diving, agility contests, and more, said Judy Foster, the London Humane Society’s executive director.

“There’s also a scavenger hunt, product and food vendors, we’ve got a kid’s carnival area, a silent auction, and we’ve got live entertainment,” she said. “We’re looking forward to a great day, and our local performers, the Ultimutts Stunt Dog Show, which includes one of our adopted dogs, will be performing a few times during the day.”

“Of course it’s a fabulous open green space where people can wander with their dogs for hours and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Admission to the event is $10 per vehicle, or free for those collect pledges, Foster said. All proceeds raised during the event go directly to the humane society to provide veterinary care, shelter, and protection to animals in need in the London and Middlesex region.

“It’s one where we really hope the community comes out in full force to support us and our efforts… so that we have the funds we need to keep the shelter operating and to help the animals in need,” Foster said.

Humane Society officials say they care for some 2,000 animals every year, all without the help of government funding.

“Every day there’s animals that need help, and whether they’re in care and receiving help as part of a longer protocol, or they’re coming in because of an emergency situation, every day animals need help in our community at the London Humane Society,” Foster said.

This year, the Humane Society is highlighting the plight of one particular animal in their care — Tucker, a seven-week-old golden Labrador who arrived at the shelter a week-and-a-half ago with a congenital defect. By the time he came to the Humane Society, Tucker had been seen by a veterinarian and was in need of a costly surgery that his owner couldn’t afford, Foster said.

“Without the surgery, the dog was going to grow up with a lot of suffering and possibly have a shortened life span,” Foster said. “We managed to get the surgery done and it was a great success, which we were delighted with.”

The pup is now on medication and is expected to have a happy and healthy recovery, Foster said, noting that staff gave him the name Tucker after they noticed he would “play hard, and after a short period of time, would be completely tuckered out.”

“He’s really a sweet sleeper, he’s very comical to watch when he’s sleeping, and we think the name fits him.”

Foster said Tucker should be available for adoption in around two weeks.

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel