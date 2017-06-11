Saskatchewan Rush Swarmed in Champions Cup Final, lose 15-14 in OT

The Georgia Swarm captured their first Champions Cup in franchise history with a 15-14 overtime victory against the two time defending champions, the Saskatchewan Rush, in Saskatoon on Saturday.

With 11.8 seconds left in the game, the Rush were leading 14-13. Then with Saskatchewan goalie Aaron Bold on the bench for an extra man on offence, a turnover in the neutral zone gave the Swarm’s Joel White a big target and he took the opportunity to tie it up for the visitors and force sudden death overtime.

Miles Thompson scored 1:17 into the extra quarter for Georgia for his second goal of the night, and the Championship winner.