Federal government announces $700,000 in funding for Canada 150 celebrations in Edmonton

It’s going to be a Canada Day to remember in Edmonton this year!

The federal government announced Friday that Edmonton will receive $700,000 to help celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi explained how the government divided the funds.

“It’s based on four things; engaging young people, celebrating our diversity, reconciliation with indigenous peoples and environmental sustainability,” Sohi said. “Any proposal that is received by Heritage Canada is assessed through those four lenses.”

Sohi added that the size of the celebration also played a factor, so larger cities received a larger sum.

According to Mayor Don Iveson, a big part of our celebration will be the focus on reconciliation with indigenous people.

“The most recent census did say that the largest number of Inuits south of the 60th latitude is in Edmonton,” Iveson explained. “So we are a city of great diversity both in newcomers and of indigenous Canadians from all backgrounds.”

Other festivities will include musical acts, and as the mayor put it, “an unprecedented amount of fireworks.”

Iveson also said the party will help us show how patriotic our city is.

“That pride in our county is palpable,” Iveson said. “I think (Canada’s 150th anniversary) is having the desired effect at getting people excited and proud to be Canadians. There’s lots of other reasons in the world for us to feel proud right now, but these celebrations really help us focus.”

There will also be festivities on National Aboriginal Day on June 21, and on Multicultural Day on June 27, ahead of the July 1 celebration.

In total, there will be around 16 hours of activities for you to enjoy on Canada’s sesquicentennial.​