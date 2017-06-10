Didsbury RCMP charge man and woman with forcible confinement

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story previously said the charges below were connected to a heavy police presence seen at a property east of Highway 2 and just north of Didsbury on Thursday. The RCMP has said the charges referred to below are related to a separate search warrant executed within Didsbury. The article has since been corrected.

A man and woman have been charged with forcible confinement after Mounties executed a search warrant in Didsbury, Alta. on Thursday, however, they remained tight-lipped about what led to the charges.

On Saturday, police said Cory Delvin Freeborn, 34, and Glenda Freeborn have been charged with forcible confinement. Cory Freeborn was also charged with other offences including assault.

Cory Freeborn has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on Monday. Glenda Freeborn was released on a promise to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on July 10.

“An extensive search was conducted and evidence gathered to support a number of charges,” the RCMP said in a news release.

In the same news release, the RCMP said 63-year-old Wharton Norman Carnochan of Didsbury was charged with obstructing a peace officer and dangerous driving. Police did not say how Carnochan’s charges related to their investigation.

Carnochan was also released on a promise to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on July 10.

Didsbury is about 60 kilometres north of Calgary.