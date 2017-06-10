Halifax Public Gardens celebrating 150 years

Canada isn’t the only one celebrating a birthday this year.

On Saturday, the Halifax Public Gardens kicked off its 150th birthday celebrations with a party complete with music and cake.

The Friends of the Public Gardens have planned more than 150 different activities and events that will run throughout the summer.

The gardens officially opened in 1867. The Victorian-style garden has since remained a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike.

As a way of documenting the past 150 years, historian Dr. Claire L. Halstead created “The Heart of Halifax Project” in order to gather stories and memories about the garden.

Anyone wishing to submit their story can do so here.