Grocery store, restaurants, dog park among considerations for Alexander Dock location

WINNIPEG — From a dog park along the river, to a new deli and grocery store, the public is making sure their ideas are heard during consultations for the site of the Alexander Dock.

During two open houses, officials from The Forks have been asking Winnipeggers what they want to see pop up on the now vacant site. Consultations have now wrapped up, and according to the Vice President of planning at The Forks, city officials will have a lot to choose from.

“We’re hearing lots of different ideas. There’s not one that stands out as ‘this is the way to go’,” Toby Chase with The Forks said.

Among those ideas, Chase said everything from small commercial space and resting stops, to a temporary dock system has been suggested. The site is under an acre, and Chase said the winning plan would have to accommodate the space nestled along the Water in the East Exchange.

“You’re not going to see an intense built development there. You could see something a little more passive, more moderate and a mix of activities,” he said.

The dock spans more than 100 metres. Many on hand for the open house at The Forks said they want the docking system to stay in place.

“Do a progressive restoration. Start taking it apart and putting it together exactly the way it was,” Winnipegger Larry Gillings said.

“Get supplies through the river, and use some of these abandoned buildings to get manufacturing going that would increase jobs and revenue,” another resident, Spenser Calvert said.

Other people on hand for consultations want to ditch the docks, and have more recreational space for people living and visiting downtown.

“Why not change a portion of it into a dog park instead of doing the one at Bonnycastle park,” Heidi Spletzer said.

Despite the winning idea, officials said a memorial will permanently stand on site in memory of Tina Fontaine, a 15-year-old who was found dead in the Red River in 2014.

Public surveys will now be forwarded to city officials in July. Chase said it could take two years, but there is a guarantee something will be built at the existing Alexander Dock site.

“It’s not too far down the road. Be optimistic.”