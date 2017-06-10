Man wanted in connection with hate-motivated mischief investigation: police

Police are searching for a man involved in a hate-motivated mischief investigation.

Toronto police said that the incident took place May 30 at around 11 p.m. at 3560 Bathurst Street, Baycrest Health Sciences.

A man entered the museum area, removed two photographs from the display wall and vandalized them before throwing them to the ground.

Police said the man then wrote a derogatory message in the comment book and left the building.

The man is described as 5’8″, 160 lbs., with a medium build and short red hair. At the time he was wearing a blue baseball hate, black and blue running shoes and blue and red shorts.

Police have released a security image of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).