June 10, 2017 10:26 am
Updated: June 10, 2017 10:33 am

Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy last seen at Keele and Wilson

By Andy Borkowski AM640

Photo of missing 12 year old Tyrail Miller

Toronto Police/Handouts
Toronto Police are appealing for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Tyrail Miller was last scene in the Keele and Wilson Avenue area late last night.

He’s described as 5’5″, 15o pounds and was last seen wearing grey track pants, a blue t-shirt, black running shoes and was riding a blue BMX bike.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

 

 

