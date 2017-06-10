Homicide unit investigating after 2 found dead in northwest Calgary home
The homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in northwest Calgary.
Officers were called the 100 block of Panamount Common N.W. at 5:10 a.m. Saturday, for initial reports of a cardiac arrest.
When police got there, they found four people at the scene. Two were declared dead, and two others, both men, were taken to the hospital. One was in serious condition, the other in potentially life-threatening condition.
“[The patients had] injuries of a traumatic nature,” said EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux. “How they were sustained or what may have occurred is not known to EMS at this time.”
Police are calling the deaths suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
