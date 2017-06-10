One man dead, another in hospital after Langley shooting
One man is dead and another man is in hospital after a brazen shooting outside a Langley restaurant early this morning.
RCMP Inspector Keith Bramhill says officers were called to the scene around midnight after reports of shots fired outside Brown’s Social House on 200th St. and Willowbrook Drive.
He says the restaurant was still open when it happened.
“There were several patrons obviously very concerning for families and young people and patrons that were there just having a dinner when shots rang out, so it’s very concerning for us.”
Bramhill says the investigation is ongoing this morning, no arrests have been made as of yet.
There was a car located nearby that appeared to have been set on fire, but RCMP say it’s not clear at this point if the vehicle is connected to the shooting.
One witness saw a small car leaving the scene.
This incident follows another shooting just blocks away back in April, outside the Sandman Hotel.
READ MORE: Victim identified in brazen shooting at a Langley hotel
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.